First step taken towards introducing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Dhami

Dehradun, Apr 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the first step towards introducing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has been taken as the state cabinet has given its nod to set up a committee to draft it.

Addressing the 63rd foundation day of the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) here which coincided with Ambedkar Jayanti, Dhami said there is a provision for UCC for all citizens in Article 44 of the Constitution and even the Supreme Court has endorsed its introduction in its rulings from time to time.

"Keeping our pre-poll promise, we cleared a proposal to constitute a committee to draft Uniform Civil Code at the very first meeting of our cabinet," the chief minister said.

The committee consisting of legal experts and other stakeholders will take into consideration everyone's view and coordinate with all sections before drafting it, he said.

"We need Uniform Civil Code as we share our borders with two countries. Every family in Uttarakhand has someone in the armed forces. Uttarakhand is also a cultural and spiritual centre," he said.

Dhami said every institution in Uttarakhand will have to play a role in making it one of the leading states in the country by 2025 when it will celebrate 25 years of its existence and suggested that the IIP adopt 10 border villages and contribute to their development.

He also praised the institute for its "brilliant" work during the Covid crisis when it set up more than 100 oxygen plants across the country. PTI ALM RHL

