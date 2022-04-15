‘First Step Towards Introducing Uniform Civil Code Taken’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Two days after MNS President Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi should formulate a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami vowed to implement UCC in the BJP-ruled state. Having said that state government unanimously arrived at this decision, CM Dhami mentioned that Uttarakhand will act as an example to the rest of the nation.

"During the first cabinet ministers meeting, we unanimously decided that Uniform Civil Code will be implemented across Uttarakhand. We have decided to formulate a committee in this regard, and the committee will be responsible to make a draft of UCC regulations. Individuals who have worked in the sphere of law and regulation shall be taken on board to draft these laws. We hope that all states bring UCC," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said.

In his address at the 63rd foundation day of the Indian Institute of Petroleum, CM Dhami sealed every speculation and clamour with regards to highly-anticipated UCC laws in the state.

Supreme Court lawyer welcomes CM Dhami's take on UCC laws

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Singh Upadhyay said, "I welcome his views. India is a secular country and everyone has equal rights. Yes, he (CM Dhami) is right. We should have equal rights, we should have Uniform Civil Code and why not? Why should the age of marriage be different for Hindus and Muslims? This is totally against secularism, currently, we have different laws for Hindu daughters and different for Muslim daughters. The maintenance and alimony are completely for Hindus, Parsis and Christians while there is no maintenance for Muslims. I thank Mr Dhami for implementing the Uniform Civil Code."

Uniform Civil Code in India

On November 18, 2021, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In one of these pleas, one of the parties said that they converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution.

A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".