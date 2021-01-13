First Stock Of 'Covishield' Vaccine Arrives In Mumbai, Maharashtra Gets 9.63 Lakh Doses

On Wednesday the first stock of 'Covishield' vaccine for Covid-19 disease arrived in Mumbai at 5.30 AM. The consignment containing vials of Covishield vaccine was dispatched from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday. The vaccine was brought to Mumbai from Pune by a special vehicle of BMC. The vaccines are being stored at the storage facility at F/South Ward Office situated in Parel.

BMC received a total of 1,39,500 doses of the vaccine from Serum Institute of India. The vaccine will be delivered across Mumbai at designated vaccination centres for the national inoculation drive set for 16th January.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 9.63-lakh doses have been received for Maharashtra from Serum Institute of India. All doses were received by the Health Department at Pune on Tuesday night and from there they were distributed to different cities/districts of the state.

First shipment of Covishield from SII

In a massive development, as India gears up for the world's largest COVID vaccination drive from January 16, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala called the dispatch of the vaccines a 'historical moment', sharing details of the vaccine's market price and international supply. The first consignment containing vials of Covishield vaccine left Pune's Serum Institute of India in the early hours of Tuesday with Poonawala calling it an 'emotional moment for the team.' Amid tight security, 3 trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 have been dispatched from the Pune airport to be flown to 13 different locations across the country.

An emotional moment for the team at @SerumInstIndia as the first shipments of #Covishield finally leave for multiple locations across India. pic.twitter.com/AmrZLesmj5 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 12, 2021

January 16: Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Centre announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive would be kick-started from January 16 across India. As per the Union Government, priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the vaccination drive, who would be inoculated first before the vaccine is made available to the general public.

