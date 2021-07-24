Last Updated:

First Time Ever, Indian Railways Transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen To Bangladesh

Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever India is sending Oxygen Express to any country.

Amrit Burman
India is all set to the extend its support for Bangladesh. Indian Railways is gearing up to transport 200 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the neighboring country. Notably, this is the first time that the Oxygen Express has been put into operation in a neighboring country. The loading of LMO was carried out this morning at around 9:30 am, confirmed the Rail Ministry on Sunday.

"The Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation in a neighboring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tata in the Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of LMO to Benapole in Bangladesh, "the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement.

When India was hit by a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Narendra Modi-led government took the initiative to run Oxygen Express across the country. Till now around 480 trains have been operating—carrying 36,841 tons of liquid medical oxygen across the country since April 24, 2021.

India transports Liquid Medical Oxygen to Bangladesh

"It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on April 24, 2021, to provide respite to Indian states requiring medical oxygen. More than 35000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalized, " read the statement.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals is determined by contractual arrangements between the concerned hospitals and suppliers.

However, due to an unprecedented surge in demand for medical oxygen across the country during the second wave of COVID-19, the demand in the country peaked at nearly 9,000, MT (metric tonnes), as compared to the peak requirement of 3,095, MT during the first wave, she said.

Earlier, India had gifted 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh under its "Vaccine Maitri" initiative.

COVID situation in Bangladesh

According to reports issued by WHO, Bangladesh has recorded 1,146,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by 18,851 deaths. Meanwhile, the country has recorded 6,363 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 166 deaths. Till now, only 10,554,425 vaccine doses have been administered to citizens.

Credit: (With ANI Inputs)

