First Time In 7 Yrs, Indrani Mukerjea Accepts In Court That Sheena Bora Was Her Daughter

In a big twist in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, via her lawyer, for the first time before the court, accepted their biological relationship, on Monday, October 3. The lawyer accepted that Sheena was Indrani's daughter, in sharp contrast to the 'sister' narrative pushed since 2015.

This was when the statement of the prime witness in the case--Sheena's fiance, and the stepson of Indrani, Rahul Mukerjea was being recorded. During cross-questioning, Indrani's lawyer asked him, "Was it ethically right to date and plan to marry Sheena, despite knowing that she was your half-sister?"

"Since Indrani and I are not blood-related, Sheena and I decided to continue our relationship after seeking consent," Rahul said, in reply to the question.

The Sheena Bora murder case

Sheena, Indrani's daughter from her first husband Siddharta Das, was last seen on April 24, 2012, when Rahul dropped her in suburban Bandra. She was going to meet Indrani. On the said date, the 24-year-old was allegedly strangulated in a vehicle and later, her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests near Gagode, in Raigad district adjacent to Mumbai.

Her alleged killing came to the fore in June 2015 with the arrest of Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai, who allegedly helped her and her second husband Sanjeev Khanna in murdering and disposing of the body. The Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, Khanna in August 2015, and later the CBI nabbed media baron Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's husband, in November, 2021. As per the CBI, Peter Mukerjea entered into a criminal conspiracy along with Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna to murder Bora.

Ruling that there was no evidence to show his prima facie involvement in the crime, the Bombay HC granted him bail and Peter Mukerjea was released from jail on March 20, 2020. Subsequently, in May 2022, Indrani and in June the same year, Khanna, were released from jail. The trial in the case continues.