First Time In Independent India, Khadi Products Cross Historic Rs 1.34 Lakh Crore Turnover

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the MSME Ministry has presented a gratified image of a robust India by being 'self-reliant' in designing, manufacturing and distributing Khadi products. Achieving a historic feat, the KVIC products have crossed Rs 1.34 lakh crore turnover mark for the first time since independence, the MSME Ministry said in an official statement.

Further, the sale of indigenous Khadi products made by artisans in rural areas has seen an unprecedented growth of 332 per cent in the last nine financial years. From Rs 31,154 crore turnover in the financial year 2013-14 to a turnover of Rs 1,34,630 crores in the financial year 2022-23, the sale of India-made Khadi products has soared to a new high. Subsequent to record-breaking sales of Khadi products in India, KVIC has also set a new milestone by creating 9,54,899 new jobs in rural areas, the ministry added.

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar has credited this achievement to the inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi and the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the efforts put by artisans working in villages of the country. "PM Modi has promoted Khadi on every platform in the country and abroad, due to which Khadi has attained a new peak of popularity," Kumar said.

He highlighted that Khadi products are counted among the most trusted brands in the world today. "In the financial year 2013-14 to 2022-23, where there was an increase of 268 per cent in the production of KVI products, the sales touched the figure of 332 per cent, breaking all records. This is proof that people of this country are showing trust in in'Vocal for local' and 'Swadeshi products'."

Record employment generation

Along with sales and production of Khadi products, the employment generation by KVIC has also achieved a historic feat. While the cumulative employment was 130,38,444 in the financial year 2013-14, registering a 36 per cent increase, it has reached 177,16,288 in 2022-23, the MSME Ministry said in an official statement.

Furthermore, as compared to 5,62,521 new employment opportunities created in the financial year 2013-14, KVIC has created a total of 9,54,899 employment opportunities in the financial year 2022-23, registering a 70 per cent record growth. Meanwhile, the wages of Khadi artisans have increased by more than 150 per cent ever since the financial year 2013-14.