First Time, Top Congress Leader Kirip Chaliha Admits Party Allowed Infiltrators For Votes

Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Guwahati, Kirip Chaliha has made a shocking confession that the former Chief Minister of Assam Hiteswar Saikia had allowed illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi immigrants for political gains, thus leading to increased Bangladeshi infiltration in the state. Chaliha had stated that though he did not quit the party, he did oppose the then-Chief Minister during the Assam Movement against foreigners.

"I did not quit the party. I opposed him (Hiteshwar Saikia). He was compromising because of political intentions," Chaliha said when by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked if the Congress stopped the Bangladeshi infiltration in the state.

Chaliha’s revelation has come when Congress is maligning BJP over the construction of detention centers in Assam alleging that the centers are being built for deporting Muslims after NRC implementation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of the ongoing construction of a detention center in Assam alleging that the BJP is creating detention centers in the state. To this, BJP’s Sambit Patra showed a 2011 press release on three detention camps in Assam built during the Congress-led UPA-2 era. Patra stated that the detention of 362 'illegal immigrants' was done in these centers prior to their deportation.

Amidst the massive face-off between the ruling BJP and the Congress over the construction of detention centers, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi admitted that the detention centers were first constructed during the UPA government. He added that the BJP government too allocated Rs. 46.41 crores in funds to construct a bigger detention center in Goalpara to house 3000 inmates.

Gogoi opined that the 'foreigners' were needed to be housed somewhere as Bangladesh was not accepting genuine foreigners then. The former Assam chief minister added that now the Bangladeshi minister has said that his government will accept genuine Bangladeshi immigrants.Gogoi said there is no need for detention centers.

