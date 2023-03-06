First Train For Agra Metro Project Arrive At Depot: UPMRC Officials

First train for the Agra Metro project arrived at the metro depot here on Monday, an official at Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) said.

With a distinct yellow colour, the train is equipped with ultra-modern technology and seamless design and around 974 passengers will be able to commute in it at the speed of 80-90 kmph, he said.

The trains will be managed and operated from Agra Metro depot and will be operated in automated CBTC mode (Communication-Based Train Control) making the train operations safe and efficient, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in February said the metro services will be operational for the people of Agra by the beginning of 2024.

There will be a total of 28 trains for Agra Metro and six for the priority corridor.

The six-km priority corridor from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid will have three elevated metro stations such as Taj East Gate, Basai Metro Station and Fatehabad Road Metro Station and three underground metro stations such as Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid.

“The first metro train for the Agra Metro project arrived at the metro depot in Agra on Monday. The features of the metro train are that around 974 passengers will be able to commute in one train,” Panchanan Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) at Agra Metro told PTI.

“All trains are equipped with high-end safety features including fire and crash proof design. They will also have 24 CCTV cameras to record all passenger movement and activity. The live footage will be transmitted to the depot's security room," he added.

The unloading ceremony was organised in the presence of Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and UPMRC MD Sushil Kumar.

Equipped with emergency talk-back buttons, the trains will enable the passenger to directly commute with the train operator in case of any emergency.

To combat air pollution, all trains will be equipped with Modern Propulsion System.