First Transgender To File Nomination As Candidate In Kerala Polls Dies By Suicide

Kerala's first transgender radio jockey and the first from the community to file nomination as a candidate in the recently held state Assembly elections, Anannyah Kumari Alex on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide. According to the police, Anannyah Kumari was found hanging in her flat in Kochi.

The police said, "prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide".

First transgender candidate commits suicide

This comes after Anannyah Kumari had raised concerns that she was facing some health issues after sex-reassignment surgery, which she had undergone in June last year. The radio jockey had also made allegations against a doctor and a private hospital on this. Besides being a radio jockey, 28-year-old Anannyah was a celebrity make-up artist and a stage show anchor as well.

Terming it a case of medical negligence, Anannuyah Kumari had complained that even after a year of the surgery, she was still unable to work due to severe physical pain and demanded justice for herself.

The transwoman had filed her nomination to contest the Kerala polls this year against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunjalikutty as a Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) candidate. However, Anannyah had suspended her election campaign, just a day before polling and had alleged that she was being harassed and receiving threats from leaders of her own party. Later, she had publically appealed to people to not vote for DSJP.

Anannyah Kumari had said, "The DSJP leaders forced me to speak poorly of UDF candidate PK Kunjalikutty and to criticise the LDF government. I was also forced by the party leaders to observe pardah during the election campaign. This harassment came after I said that I would not do anything which would surrender my personality."

Hailing from Perumon in the Kollam district, Anannyah had also said she was keen to try her hand in all possible areas and wants to prove the society that a transgender is not behind anyone and equally capable as men and women. When asked why she chose a constituency like Vengara, where a veteran leader like Kunhalikutty is contesting, she said it would give her fight more visibility among the public.

