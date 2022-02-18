First Visuals Of Ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna Accessed By Republic Amid I-T & CBI Grilling

In a major development, Republic Media Network on Friday, February 18, accessed first visuals of former Managing Director of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) at her residence. Ramkrishna is likely to be grilled by the CBI in connection with the NSE co-location case. This comes after the agency zeroed in on the investigation into the scam in co-location and high-frequency or algorithmic trades.

Earlier on Thursday, February 17, the Income Tax department conducted searches at the Mumbai residence of Ramakrishna. The raids were carried out days after SEBI penalised her for leaking sensitive information on NSE’s five-year financial projections. Chitra Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from 2013 to 2016 and was ousted for her role in the co-location and Algo trading scam besides abuse of power.

The officials informed that the searches were carried out to check charges of tax evasion and financial irregularities against her and others. I-T raids were also carried out at her properties in Chennai and multiple other locations.

Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna fined Rs 3 crore

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) on February 11 passed an order imposing a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, for sharing internal confidential information of the NSE with an unknown person. She created a sensation last week after admitting that she shared confidential information with a yogi in the Himalayas and sought his advice on crucial decisions.

The SEBI order mentions that during their investigation into co-location facilities at NSE, they came across certain documentary evidence which demonstrated that Chitra shared certain internal confidential information with outsiders.

Apart from this, Ramkrishna happens to have shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario, and financial results, with the yogi and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange's employees. SEBI also found that the purported guru had substantial influence over the appointment of mid-level executives with no capital market experience as Ramkrishna's adviser, with inadequate documentation and a salary higher than most NSE officials. Chitra Ramkrishna was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and Algo trading scam besides abuse of power.