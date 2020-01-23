FIRST VISUALS Of J&K DySP Davinder Singh Accessed; Tainted Cop Produced At NIA Court

J&K tainted cop Davinder Singh was produced along with three others in connection with the case before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Jammu on Thursday. In dramatic visuals, DSP Davinder Singh was seen being escorted to the Court amid high-security. The NIA took over the probe into Dy SP of J&K last week. The FIR was re-registered after the agency received the orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The NIA is likely to take Singh to New Delhi to further grill the cop over the alleged terror activities.

According to the FIR, “three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and Davinder Singh were arrested along with arms and ammunition while they were traveling in a car, near Qazigund on the national highway. In this regard, a case was registered in police station Qazigund as FIR No. 05/2020 dated 11.01.2020 under Sections 7/25 Arms Act, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act and Sections 18,19,20,38, 39 of UA(P) Act by the J&K Police.” Top sources in the agency said that in all likelihood, Davinder Singh will be brought to the NIA Hqs in the national capital for further questioning.

Two pistols, an AK rifle and a large quantity of ammunition were also seized from Davinder Singh's residence after police raided the house. Police had arrested Singh along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Altaf. What is still not clear at this stage is whether Davinder Singh was working on behest of any agency to infiltrate the terrorist ranks? National security experts say that it is unlikely that the agencies would like to expose their assets by admitting that Davinder was working for them. However, this remains just one of the theories which is yet to be corroborated by any agency.

So far, investigations indicate that he was working for the terrorist group in the valley. In fact, he had ferried Hizbul terrorist Naveed Babu to Chandigarh in the past. Colleagues of Davinder Singh say that he had the knack of throwing the rulebook out of the window. “He was suspended for selling the very contraband that his team had seized. When SOG was launched, Kashmiri officers were reluctant to join this unit. It was at this time, Davinder who was already in suspension, thought it was the right time to spring back. Those who joined the SOG at that time got an instant promotion.

