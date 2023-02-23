FIRST Visuals Of Pawan Khera's Arrest In Delhi; Will Be Taken To Assam On Transit Remand

Republic accessed the first exclusive visuals of Congress leader Pawan Khera after being arrested after the high-voltage drama at the runaway's airport.

In the video, Khera was seen coming out of the Delhi Airport while being surrounded by police officials. The Assam Police has arrested Khera and will be present him in a Delhi court today after which he will be taken to Assam on transit remand. A case has been filed against the leader under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy),153A( Promoting enmity), 153B(1), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1)(b), 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While being taken out, Khera was seen smiling and said, "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight". The entire row erupted after Pawan Khera was deboarded from the Delhi-Raipur bound flight.

Pawan Khera deplaned, arrested

Congress leader Khera was arrested by the Delhi police at the request of Assam police after the high-voltage drama at the Delhi airport. He was deplaned from the Delhi-Raipur flight after which the party delegations accompanying him staged a massive protest next to the aircraft. He was flying with a large group of Congress leaders to Raipur for a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The Assam police had sent a team to Delhi to arrest Khera after an FIR was registered in Assam's Haflong, Dima Hasao district over the leader's insulting remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father after which he remained defiant. Khera will be produced in the court and later the Assam police will take him into custody, informed Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O and Spox of Assam police. CISF Personnel, Airport police including DCP were deployed to handle the situation as per rules on the spot.



As per the sources, Pawan Khera along with the Congress delegation was about to board an IndiGo flight to Raipur when the leader was deplaned. Party leaders like Supriya Shrinate, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal and the entire delegation then deboarded and staged a protest on the runway raising slogans against the BJP government.

