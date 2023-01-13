First Visuals Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Accessed As Republic Reports From Construction Site

As the construction work for the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is under full swing, Republic Media Network on Friday reported directly from the construction site, bringing the first visuals of the premises and look of the Ram Mandir.

Notably, Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced the Ram Mandir will be opened for pilgrims by January 1, 2024. Addressing a rally in Tripura, Amit Shah said, "I am announcing the dates for the opening of Ram Temple. Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be ready by January 1, 2024."

#LIVE | Republic gets inside access of Ram Mandir.

Over 50% of construction work of the Ram temple completed

The Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust earlier in October informed that over half the construction work of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is completed and the grand temple will be open for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of deities.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site on October 23 during his visit to the city to launch the sixth edition of the grand Deepotsav celebrations organised by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is also constantly in touch with authorities and reviewing the construction work every month.

Special features of Ram temple

According to the statement released by the Trust, the main entrance of the temple will be ‘Singh Dwar’. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres. It has been informed that there will be a total of 392 pillars in the temple and nearly 12 gates will be constructed. There will be 160 pillars in the sanctum sanctorum and 132 pillars on the first floor.

"There will be no effect of earthquakes on the temple. There is no use of bars in the temple, work is being done to connect stones with copper leaves. Five temples will be built within the temple walls and Panchdev temple will be constructed. Also, Surya Dev Temple and Vishnu Devta Temple are being built,” the statement added.

A lion gate will be constructed at the front entrance of the temple while the dance pavilion, the colour pavilion and the esoteric pavilion will be constructed in front of it.