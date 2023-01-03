First Woman Officer Operationally Deployed At Highest Battleground In Siachen

In a first, a woman officer of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps was deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen. Captain Shiva Chouhan has been deployed to the Kumar Post for a three-month stint starting Tuesday, January 3.

"Breaking the Glass Ceiling," wrote The Fire and Fury Corps on Twitter, announcing the news of Capt Chauhan becoming the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet, the highest battlefield of the world, Siachen, after completion of arduous training.

The Army's Udhampur-based Northern Command also shared a few pictures of Capt Chauhan and other personnel with the National flag.

'Excellent news!'

Sharing the tweet of The Fire and Fury Corps, Defence Minister Rajnaths Singh called it 'Excellent News!'. He wrote, "I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan."

The Siachen glacier at a height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. In the past, women officers have been posted to Siachen base camp which is at about 9,000 ft as part of their regular postings along with the unit.

Who is Captain Shiva Chouhan?

Capt Shiva Chouhan, the first woman to be deployed in the region, hails from Rajasthan and is a Bengal Sapper Officer. She has done her schooling in Udaipur and holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur. She lost her father at the young age of 11 years and her mother took care of her studies.

From her childhood, she was motivated to join the Indian Armed Forces and showcased unparalleled zeal during training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021.

