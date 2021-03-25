First Woman SI Participates In Live Police Encounter Carried Out By Crime Branch In Delhi

Two most wanted criminals Rohit Choudhary and Titu were arrested in an encounter by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Both the accused were wanted in the MACOCA case. In the wee hours of Thursday, a team of DCP Crime Branch Bhisham Singh got a tip-off that the two most wanted criminals Rohit and Titu would be coming near Bhairon Road, New Delhi to meet their gang members.

ACP STF Pankaj and his team were given the task to nab them. Woman Sub-Inspector Priyanka also joined the team. It was the first time when a woman Sub Inspector actively participated in an encounter with wanted criminals and caught them.

"Rohit Choudhry along with his associate would be travelling by their car. We developed the information and immediately sent a team. We noticed the car of criminals and signalled them to pull over but instead they tried to run away by hitting the barricade and opened fire at us. Thereafter we launched a counter-attack," said DCP Bhisham.

Sub-Inspector Priyanka's close shave

The official said that one bullet of the criminal hit Sub-Inspector Priyanka but she escaped injuries as she was wearing a bulletproof vest. ACP Pankaj also had a close shave.

"In the encounter both the criminals received bullet injuries. Rohit was hit in his leg by the team. They were taken to RML Hospital then," said DCP Bhisham.

The official said that the gangster Rohit Choudhary was carrying a reward of 4 lakh while his associate Titu was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh. Apart from MACOCA they were involved in murder, attempt to murder, and robbery cases.