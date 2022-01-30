Fisherman mauled to death by tiger in Sunderbans

Gosaba (WB), Jan 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old fisherman was mauled to death by a tiger in the forests of Sunderbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

Arabinda Biswas, a resident of Kumirmari village in Gosaba, went out with two other fishermen in the early hours to fish when the incident happened in Jhilla 1 compartment in Bagna beat, they said.

Biswas died on the spot and his body was recovered later, they added.

He had no permit and was fishing illegally, police said. PTI CORR SOM SOM

