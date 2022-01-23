Fit India Challenge: BSF Jawan Does One-hand Push-ups In Knee-deep Snow; Watch

The BSF Jawans are giving major fitness goals as they often share video clips on doing push-ups with an aim to stay fit and healthy amid the chaos of COVID-19 and looming border security issues. Taking part in the 'Fit India Challenge', a BSF Jawan took the challenge to the next level and shared a video where he can be seen doing the one-hand pushups. Earlier on January 22, a video clip was shared by the BSF where a Jawan can be doing 47 push-ups in 40 seconds.

The security forces have challenged the countrymen asking how push-ups they can do. The challenge is shared under the hashtag 'Fit India Challenge'.

The Border Security Forces are protecting our country amid diverse climatic conditions.

In a related update, Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur recently broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute.

BSF airlifts 4 patients including one Jawan from the snow-bound sector of J&K

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday, January 9, airlifted four patients to the district headquarters Kupwara from the snow-bound Tangdhar sector for medical care. According to the reports, a BSF jawan, one man, one woman, and a child were airlifted at the request of the district administration of Kupwara amid the closure of the only road, which passes through Sadhna Top.

Raja Babu Singh, IPS, IG, BSF Kashmir had said, "The three evacuated patients include a man, woman and a child from Tangdhar sector". Notably, Tangdhar (Karnah) sector is amongst the three major sectors close to the Border areas that remain outbounds for at least six months of the winter season due to the heavy snowfall and the only road that remain affected and witness snow and mudslides".

Earlier on January 9, the Indian Army shifted a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Ghaggar Hill village to the primary health care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar amid heavy snowfall. The Army conducted an emergency evacuation of the lady along the Line of Control (LOC) in Boniyar Tehsil despite bad weather conditions and treacherous roads.

The press release by the Army stated, "On January 8 at 10.30 am, the Indian Army Post at Ghaggar Hill a village along LOC in Boniyar Tehsil received a distress call from the locals requesting urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who was in critical condition".

(Image: BSF/Twitter)