Fitness Guru Mickey Mehta Shares Diet-exercise Tips & To Get 'Mickeymised' On Janta Curfew

Breathing is an essential component to enhancing immunity and it is the need of the hour, said fitness guru Mickey Mehta as he stressed on beating the corona battle in the mind. Joining Republic TV live on Janta Curfew day, Mickey Mehta spelt out the process involved in getting 'Mickymised', which primarily began by hoarding optimism and faith. Watch the fitness guru explain why breathing is so essential, offer some tips on breathing exercises and more, watch the video above.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless it is extremely important.