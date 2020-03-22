The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Fitness Guru Mickey Mehta Shares Diet-exercise Tips & To Get 'Mickeymised' On Janta Curfew

General News

Breathing is an essential component to enhancing immunity & it is the need of the hour said Mickey Mehta as he joined Republic TV live on Janta Curfew day

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Breathing is an essential component to enhancing immunity and it is the need of the hour, said fitness guru Mickey Mehta as he stressed on beating the corona battle in the mind. Joining Republic TV live on Janta Curfew day, Mickey Mehta spelt out the process involved in getting 'Mickymised', which primarily began by hoarding optimism and faith. Watch the fitness guru explain why breathing is so essential, offer some tips on breathing exercises and more, watch the video above.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless it is extremely important.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Mumbai local trains
MUMBAI LOCALS ON JANTA CURFEW
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Bihar
BIHAR'S 1ST COVID 19 CASES