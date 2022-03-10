Five active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, Mar 10 (PTI) Five COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

The coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,025 as no fresh infection was reported. The toll stood at 129.

A total of 9,891 people have been cured of the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours, it said.

The administration has thus far tested more than 7.04 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated over 3.03 lakh people. PTI COR ACD ACD

