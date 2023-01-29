Five African Nationals Held For Faking Identity On Dating Platforms, Cheating

Five African nationals and Delhi-based woman were arrested on Sunday by Chandigarh Cybercrime police. Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police, cybercrime, said, "Five African nationals, including four Nigerians and a Guinean national, have been arrested in connection with cyber fraud. A Delhi woman has also been caught. These people used to chat on the dating application using photos of other people."

These five accused allegedly used pictures of other people on online dating websites and cheated people. Police recovered 25 phones, two laptops, three modems and a landline phone.

Cybercrime in India: What numbers say

Nearly 1,500 cybercrime cases were logged in the country every day between January 1, 2020 and December 7, 2022, according to Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Rai told the Lok Sabha that only 2% of registered cases have turned into FIRs.

"As per the data maintained, more than 16 lakh cybercrime incidents have been reported and more than 32,000 FIRs have been registered from January 1, 2020, to December 7, 2022," Rai said