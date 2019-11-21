Maharashtra: Five Arrested For Beating, Parading Garage Owner

On Wednesday, Pune police revealed that 5 persons were arrested for allegedly beating, stripping and parading a garage owner on the road in the Kharadi area. Raj Shinge, the victim was known to Sehar Shaikh, the accused for a long time. Kondhwa police inspector Murlidhar Karpe stated that Shinge was a good mechanic of high-end cars. He revealed that there was a dispute about the amount of commission to be charged from a customer who wished to purchase a car.

Kondhwa police inspector Murlidhar Karpe said, “The complainant is a mechanic. He is a good mechanic of high-end imported cars. The accused person is his friend only, who is an agent, who conducts dealings of old high-end cars. So, whenever there is a defect, the agent would get the work done by the mechanic. At that time, it is decided that if there is a bill of Rs.2 lakh, say Rs.4 or 5 lakh. And they take a requisite commission from the other party. For a car, the accused person had decided that we would have to tell the other party to pay Rs.4.5 lakh. But the mechanic took Rs.2 lakh and delivered the car to the party. When the accused came to know that the mechanic sold the car without asking me, then he got angry. Shaikh took the victim in a car to a different location where the accused and his friends beat him up, stripped him off, and paraded on a road in the night.”

Victim robbed of Rs.17,000

This incident came to light when its video went viral on social media. Reportedly, the accused themselves shot the video while parading him. They also robbed the victim of Rs.17,000 and his gold chain. Police has charged them with kidnapping, extortion, physical abuse, and robbery. Shinge approached the police with his complaint on Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs)

