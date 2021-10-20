Five arrested over Tuesday's violence in Jabalpur

As many as five accused have been arrested and many others identified, they said.

Police used lathi-charge and lobbed teargas shells after a group of persons threw firecrackers and stones at them as people were gathering for prayers on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on October 19.

“Initial investigation revealed that some people involved in Tuesday's incident have come here from Bihar and West Bengal and work in local factories. We are also probing how these miscreants got hold of country-made bombs,” City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Akhilesh Gaur said.

The culprits were being identified on the basis of CCTV footage, he said.

About half a dozen policemen including an assistant inspector were injured in the incident, Gaur added.

Five persons have been arrested so far, he said.

A case has been registered for attempt to murder, rioting, `assault to deter public servant from discharging duty' and criminal intimidation under the IPC and also provisions of the Explosives Act.

The attempt to murder charge was pressed on complaints from the cops against 24 accused who were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, the CSP said.

Additional force has been deployed in the Machhali Bazaar area, he added.

