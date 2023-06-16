Five Booked For Demanding Extortion From Vendors In Gurugram, 1 Arrested

Five men were booked for snatching money and demanding extortion from two vendors and creating a ruckus here, police said on Thursday.

One of the five local goons was arrested after he was handed over to police by the locals who caught him when he fell into a sewer while running away from the vendors, who were chasing them.

A police team reached the spot and took one accused and their car in custody. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 56 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Sajim, a native of Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, the incident took place when he was selling coconut water at a roadside in Sector 56 and his brother Shabab at the Golf Course road.

He alleged that the five men, who had arrived there in a car, also assaulted them before threatening to burn them alive and remove their shops from the spot if they did not give them some amount on a weekly basis.

"Two men identified as Jitendra and Sukhbir forcibly took out about Rs 3,700 from my pocket and then fled from the spot. I called my brother but by then they had reached the Golf Course road. There they thrashed my brother and snatched Rs 3,500 from him as well," Sajim said in his complaint.

The brothers, who had noted the car number, started chasing the vehicle and when it got stuck in a traffic jam, they surrounded the goons. Leaving the car behind, they all started running and one of them fell into a sewer. He was caught and handed over to the police.

After getting information a police team reached the spot and took the accused identified as Rahul, a resident of Kukdola village in custody along with the car which is registered in the name of Sachin Kumar, said police.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station and the accused Rahul was arrested.

"The accused is being produced in a city court and we took him on police remand. We are conducting raids to nab another accused", said sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar, the investigating officer.