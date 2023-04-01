Five Congress Workers Sustain Burn Injuries In ‘Mashaal March’ In Chhattisgarh

Five Congress workers were injured during the 'Mashaal march' in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on March 31, Friday. They sustained burn injuries while participating in the rally protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and demanding action on the Adani issue. However, the condition of the injured Congress workers is stable after they were admitted to the Maharani Hospital in the city.

“4 of them are having 10-15% burn injuries. One is having more than 30% burn injuries. All of them are stable and out of danger,” said Dr Sanjay Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Maharani Hospital, Jagdalpur.

What is Congress’ Mashaal March ?

Several leaders were detained on March 28, in Delhi after the Mashaal march, to demonstrate against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the lower house. They were later released by the Delhi police. The protest march was held outside the Red fort, where the Congress cadres assembled at around 7 pm, for the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti' march and they were detained and brought to the Kingsway Camp PS in North Delhi.

The grand old party has launched a month-long country-wide stir against the suspension of Rahul Gandhi. Wherein press conferences by prominent leaders and Jai Bharat Satyagraha at district and state levels and Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha at the national level have been organised. Notably after the indictment of the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi by a court in Surat in the criminal defamation case, the Congress party has been up in arms against the centre and has launched a massive protest against the central government.