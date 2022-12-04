Five Dead, 11 Injured After A Truck Rammed Bystanders In Madhya Pradesh

In the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, at least five people died and 11 were injured after a truck rammed bystanders and people on bikes near Satrunda Mata Mandir.

According to the information provided, the injured people were immediately rushed to the hospital, and the officials reached the spot as soon as they were informed about the fatal accident.

Truck got uncontrolled after a tyre burst

Ratlam District Magistrate said, "Five have died and are 11 injured after a truck rammed bystanders and people on bikes as it got uncontrolled after a tyre burst near Satrunda Mata Mandir in Ratlam district."

Meanwhile, four men were killed and two others injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

"The four victims, including two brothers, died on the spot, while two injured people have been moved to a hospital," Additional Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said.

Khargone sub-divisional magistrate Om Narayan Singh inquired about the health of the two injured men, Mithya Mohan and Sunil Rameshone. It is learned that the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after post-mortem.