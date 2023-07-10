Five Dead, Over 50 Rescued As Flash Floods Hit Jammu Region

Nine out of 10 districts of the Jammu region have been affected by the flash floods resulting from continuous rainfall for the past 24 hours. More than 50 people have been rescued while five lost their lives in the flash floods.

In the Kathua district of Jammu, 44 people were rescued while one person (an elderly man) lost his life after being washed away by flash floods. SSP Kathua Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal confirmed to Republic World that 44 people have been rescued by the teams of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police along with SDRF in five operations launched early morning on July 9. The districts of Samba and Kathua have been placed under red alert by the weather department for the next 12 hours.

Flash floods hit key areas in J&K

The strategically important Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has also been hit for the second time in the past 24 hours by the rising water level of river Chenab. A portion of the road connecting Jammu to Kashmir was swept away by strong river currents in the Seri area of Ramban. Soon after the incident, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with SSP National Highway Rohit Baskotra and SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma visited the spot to access the damage caused to the highway and instructions were passed for immediate restoration of the important stretch.

(NHAI Officials along with SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma carrying out an assessment of damage on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.)

The Chenab River is flowing near the danger mark in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and many of the support structures on the banks in the Garkhal area have been swept away. Jammu and Kashmir police along with the teams of SDRF have been kept on standby in all locations where the civilian population is near the banks of the river.

(Jammu and Kashmir police along with SDRF deployed on the banks of Chenab river in Akhnoor in Jammu as the water level rises.)

Two Indian Army personnel including a JCO rank officer died due to the floods in the Poshana area of Poonch on the evening of July 8. “During an Area Domination Patrol in the difficult terrain of Poonch, Lance Naik Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods. Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, the Patrol leader while attempting to save L/Nk Telu Ram also laid down his life,” Indian Army said in its statement.

Besides, two persons also lost their lives when a passenger vehicle was hit by a mudslide in the Gandoh area of the Doda district. While confirming the incident to Republic World, Abdul Qayoom, SSP of Doda, said, "Today morning at 8 AM, a bus plying from Gawari Gandoh to Jammu came under the slide near Bhanghroo (Gandoh) in which three persons got trapped. A search and rescue operation was launched and all three trapped persons were rescued and brought to a hospital in Gandoh for treatment. Two people namely Amir Sohail and Mudasir Ali lost their lives while the third person is stable till now.”