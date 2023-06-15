Five Drown In Chhoti Gandak River In UP, Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia

Three women and two children drowned in the Chhoti Gandak river in the Tarkulwa area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, an official statement said.

The incident occurred when a group of eleven people were bathing in the Chhoti Gandak river stretch flowing near Ratanpura village in the evening, District Magistrate Akhand Pratap Singh said.

When one of the persons slipped into deep water and started drowning, others rushed to save him and drowned eventually. Three women and two children drowned, while two persons were rescued by the locals and have been hospitalised, the DM said. The deceased have been identified as Aasheya (40) and her son Dilshan (14), Shakina (40) and her son Tinku Ansari (12), and Aasheya Khatoon (20), the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.