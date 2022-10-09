Last Updated:

Five Electrocuted, 4 Others Sustain Burn Injuries In UP Village; CM Directs For Treatment

The incident took place in Masupur when villagers were taking out a procession and an iron rod kept in a cart they were travelling in came in contact with wire

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Electrocuted

Image: Representative/PTI


Five people, including three children, were on Sunday electrocuted while four others sustained burn injuries when they came in contact with a high tension wire here, police said.

The incident took place at about 4 am in Masupur village in Nanpara area when the villagers were taking out a procession and an iron rod kept in a cart they were travelling in came in contact with the wire, locals said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar told PTI that while four people died on the spot, one died during treatment in a hospital.

The condition of one was the injured was stated to be critical, he said. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide treatment to the injured. 

First Published:
