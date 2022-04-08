Five extremists held in J'khand

Hazaribag Apr 8 (PTI) Five members of the outlawed Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC) have been arrested from a forest area in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

Three rifles including one looted from the police, 30 live cartridges, 7.5 kg liquid gelatine, two pieces of detonators and an SUV were seized from their possession.

Those arrested include the outfit’s sub-zonal commander Harendra Ganju alias Netaji (23) and Area Commander Ishwar Dayal Mahto (27).

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the extremists were wanted in several cases, including an attack on a benching plant of a multinational company.

A raid carried out by the police in Manatu-Lazidag forest on Thursday night led to the arrest of the JPC members, the SP added. PTI COR BS RMS RMS

