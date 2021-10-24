Five fresh cases take Nagaland's COVID tally to 31,712

Kohima, Oct 24 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported five fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,712, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 679 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Single-day recoveries outnumbered the five fresh infections as 12 more patients recuperated from the disease during the period, the official said.

Nagaland currently has 243 active cases, while 29,760 people have recovered from the infection and 1,030 COVID patients migrated to other states, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the northeastern state now stands at 93.84 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported from Zunheboto district and one each from Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung, the official said.

Over 3.90 lakh sample tests have so far been conducted for COVID-19, he added.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 7,05,947 beneficiaries have been inoculated till Saturday. PTI NBS BDC BDC

