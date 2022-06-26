Five Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Ladakh

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally increased to 28,353 on Sunday as five more people tested positive for the viral disease in the union territory, officials said.

All the fresh cases were detected in Leh district, they said. So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 43 -- 42 in Leh and one in Kargil. A total of 4,629 people, including 2,477 air passengers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil districts on Saturday, they said.

Three people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,082, the officials said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)