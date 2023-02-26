Five Held With Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 2.5 Crore In Jammu; FIR Filed, Probe Underway

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested five people including a former militant with fake currency notes worth Rs 2.5 crore in Trikuta Nagar on Saturday. Three chequebooks and Rs 5 lakh have also been seized from the arrested accused.

Five arrested along with 2.5 crores fake currency

Out of five, four are the resident of Kashmir identified as Nazir Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmad of Srinagar, Riyaz Ahmad of Pulwama, and Basit of Shopian. While the fifth one is Mohammad Naimullah belonged to Delhi's Dwarka. The official said they were arrested from their vehicle after a tip-off was intercepted from the Bathindi area on the city’s outskirts.

As per the police, “Nazir was in Tihar jail for six years in a militancy-related case and came in contact with Naimullah there,” the official said.

The Bahu Fort police station received information about people planning to carry “low-quality Indian currency notes to use the same for illegal purposes”. The officials stopped an S-Cross car near Kargil Colony in Bhatindi and apprehended the five suspects and made a seizure.

During a proper search of the car, a police party recovered ₹5 lakhs of genuine Indian currency notes along with three chequebooks and fake Indian currency notes with a face value of about 2.5 crore from their possession,” he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway by a special police team.



