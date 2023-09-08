Five Huts Gutted In Fire At Mumbai's Kurla; Another Blaze Erupts In Building In Same Area, Nobody Injured

Five huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in suburban Kurla here early on Friday, but nobody was injured, officials said.

The same suburb witnessed another incident of fire in a residential building and there was no report of any casualty, they said.

"A fire broke out at Indira Nagar in Kurla east in the early hours, in which five huts were reduced to ashes," an official said.

After being alerted about it, the local fire brigade staff rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. There was no casualty in the incident, he said.

In the second incident, the blaze erupted at 5.20 am in the meter box of Galaxy building located in Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla east due to a short-circuit, he said.

Local police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site after being informed, and the fire was doused by around 7.15 am, the official said.