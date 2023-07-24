Five, Including Four Of One Family, Die After Car Plunges Into Canal In UP

Five people, including four of a family died after their car plunged into a canal at Waver barrage under Kotwali Dehat police station area in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, July 24. The family was on its way home in Gajdundwara Kasba in Kasganj district from Muhara Ghat when their car veered out of control and plunged into the Kharkja canal. Upon receiving an alert, local authorities rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Police used a crane to retrieve the submerged vehicle from the canal only to discover that the five people inside the car had died.

The five deceased have been identified as Neeraj, Vinita, Tejandra, Santosh and Shivam.

Neeraj, a resident of Andaua village in the Ganjdundwara Thana area, was taking his wife Vinita (28) to a hospital in Etah accompanied by his uncle Tejandra (60) and aunt Santosh (58). The car was being driven by Shivam, Neeraj's neighbour and the owner of the car.

Dhananjay Kushwaha, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Etah, said initial investigation points towards the accident having being caused because the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle. A thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway.