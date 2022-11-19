Five Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Five persons, including two women, were killed and one sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Brahmakhal in Uttarkashi district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Dharasu-Yamumotri national highway around 11 am when the vehicle going to Purola from Uttarkashi fell into a 400-metre-deep gorge, killing five on the spot and leaving a woman grievously injured, Dharasu SHO Rituraj said.

The injured woman named Samli Devi was first rushed to a hospital in Brahmakhal from where she was referred to Uttarkashi district hospital after first aid, he said, adding that she continues to be in a critical condition.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed.

He also ordered a magisterial probe into the accident.

Those killed were identified as Balbir Chauhan, Prem Lal, Gangi Devi, Amar Singh and Ramkali. They all hailed from different parts of the Uttarkashi district, including Upradi, Purola and Tiloth.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be known.

The accident comes just a day after 12 persons were killed when a pick-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Chamoli district.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)