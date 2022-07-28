Five More Chinese Nationals Staying Illegally In India Arrested By Uttar Pradesh Police

As many as five Chinese nationals were detained by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. As per the police sources, all of them were allegedly living in India illegally since 2020 in rented accommodations in the Beta-2 Police Station area of Greater Noida. These accused worked for a private company and possessed valid passports, but their business visas had expired.

It is pertinent to mention that it comes under a series of arrests and detentions of over 25 Chinese nationals within two months who were found staying illegally in Noida and Greater Noida near Delhi. The accused Chinese nationals have been identified as Hu Yalin, Wang Zhonghuang, Ji Mengqiang, Guan Zhiwu, and Jiang Shunyong. The officials informed that they have been sent to a detention centre in Delhi.

They worked for a private company in Greater Noida. Although the accused had valid passports, they were found to be overstaying in the country. Their business visas were issued in 2020 but expired in January this year. They appear to have applied for a visa extension last year but were not granted permission for that, the official added.

On July 14, the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police, which is probing a suspected hawala racket linked to China, arrested four Chinese nationals who were allegedly staying illegally in India, officials said on Thursday. Those held have been identified as Johnson alias He Zhuang, Ryen alias Ren Chao, Zeng Haozhe alias Jon, and Zeng Dye, they said.

The four accused were staying in Greater Noida without a valid visa since 2020 and are connected to Xue Fei alias Kelay (36), a Chinese national who was arrested on June 13 on similar charges along with his Indian girlfriend Petekhrinuo (22) who hails from Nagaland, they said. Xue Fei and Petekhrinuo were arrested from a Gurugram hotel by the Uttar Pradesh police, close on the heels of the arrest of two more Chinese men who were trying to cross over to Nepal through Bihar but were apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Xue Fei had floated several companies in India, most of them bogus, and was also running an illegal luxury restro-bar in a Greater Noida village that chiefly had Chinese patrons only, according to investigators. "The hawala link, in this case, is under investigation," the official said on condition of anonymity.

