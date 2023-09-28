Five Nabbed For Stabbing Man To Death For Rs 200 In North Delhi's Samaypur Badli

Five people, two of them juveniles, were apprehended for allegedly killing a person and injuring his friend during a robbery in north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Thursday.

The three adults were identified as Ikram, 22, Durgesh Mishra, 24, Sunil, 23.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the accused, all of them drunk, attacked two passersby with a knife, stick, and iron rod.

One of the victims, Siddhu, died after being stabbed in his stomach, while his friend Manish, who was critically wounded, is still under treatment, police said.

The five robbed them of Rs 200 and fled, they said.

"During investigation, police came to know that the deceased and the injured were in the business of supplying drinking water," Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

At the time of the incident, both were on their way to collect pending payments.

A case was registered, and investigation was taken up when they came to know about two juveniles, police said.

A Crime Branch team apprehended two juveniles and raided several hideouts of the three others at their instance.

In one such raid, police nabbed Ikram, Durgesh, and Sunil from a colony located opposite the monastery market near Kashmere Gate ISBT, Yadav said.

An iron rod and a stick was recovered from the accused, who were planning to decamp to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest, police added.