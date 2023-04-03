Five Naxals Killed In Jharkhand's Chatra, Arms Recovered, Operation Underway

Five Naxals were killed during an encounter in Chatra on April 3 in Jharkhand. The government had announced bounties on two of them. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site, even as the operation is still ongoing.

“Five Naxals killed in an encounter in Chatra. Two of them were carrying rewards of Rs 25 lakhs each, two were carrying rewards of 5 lakhs each. 2 AK 47 recovered. Operation is still on,” the Jharkhand Police informed.

Three naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh

A joint team of police and DRG arrested three naxals, earlier on Sunday, in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The arrested naxals were identified as Suman Singh Anchala (42), Sanjay Kumar Usendi (27) and Parasram Dhangul (55), according to the police.

"Acting on a precise tip-off about the presence of naxals, the joint team launched an operation and succeeded in arresting three insurgents from the forest under Koyelibeda police station limits," said Antagarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khoman Sinha. "The arrested naxals have been allegedly indulged in several incidents including torching vehicles engaged in construction works, setting towers on fire, and assaulting people by branding them as police informers and others," added ASP Sinha.