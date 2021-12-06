Five New Cases Take Arunachal's COVID Tally To 55,293

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 55,293, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

At least 54,977 people have recovered from the disease, including one on Sunday, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients was at 99.43 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 36 active cases, Jampa said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 15, followed by the Capital Complex Region at nine and Tawang at six.

The state has so far conducted 11,99,738 sample tests for COVID-19, including 81 on December 5, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 6.17 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,21,764 people have been inoculated so far, including 2,080 on Sunday.

