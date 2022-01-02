Five new cases take COVID tally of Andamans to 7,733

Port Blair, Jan 2 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported five new COVID-19 cases, three less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 7,733, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh patients, three have travel history and two were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Two more persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,587, the official said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

The Union Territory now has 17 active cases.

Altogether, 5,93,063 people have been inoculated with 2,93,475 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.66 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.16 per cent, the official added. PTI COR BDC BDC

