Five new cases take Nagaland's COVID tally to 32,151

Kohima, Dec 11 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported five new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 32,151, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 699 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

Nagaland now has 101 active cases, while 30,284 people, including nine during the period, have recovered from the disease so far.

At least 1,067 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 13,12,041 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,50,238 people till Friday. PTI NBS BDC BDC

