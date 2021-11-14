Five new cases take Sikkim’s COVID tally to 32,096

Gangtok, Nov 13 (PTI) Sikkim on Saturday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 32,096, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

Four fresh cases were recorded in East Sikkim, and one in West Sikkim.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 400, with no reports of new fatalities in the past 24 hours, it said.

Sikkim now has 121 active coronavirus cases, while 334 patients have migrated to other states, and 31,241 people have recovered from the disease.

The Himalayan state has conducted 2,65,266 sample tests for coronavirus so far.

The positivity rate and the recovery ratio are currently at 1.6 per cent and 98.4 per cent respectively. PTI KDK SBN MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)