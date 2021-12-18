Five new cases take Sikkim's COVID tally to 32,457

Gangtok, Dec 18 (PTI) Sikkim on Saturday reported five new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 32,457, a health department bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered four fresh cases and South Sikkim recorded one, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 106 active cases, and 31,604 people have recovered from the disease.

At least 341 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The death toll remained at 406 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted 2,76,424 sample tests, including 320 during the period.

The daily positivity rate stood 1.6 per cent and the recovery ratio at 98.4 per cent. PTI KDK SBN BDC BDC

