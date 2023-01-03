Five People Dead After Vehicle Collides With Each Other At Trichy-Chennai Highway

Five people, all from the same family died in an accident, wherein six vehicles piled up on the Trichy - Chennai national highway in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district early Tuesday, January 2, police said.

“Five people were killed after 5 vehicles collided with each other near Veppur of Cuddalore district. Bodies were recovered from the car and sent to a Government hospital. Further details awaited,” said Cuddalore Police.

Two private buses and a number of lorries and cars piled up on the highway resulting in the mishap, in which 1-2 vehicles were completely devastated and a special team had to be called for removing the deceased.

‘Deceased not identified yet’: Police

The police further informed the people who died in the accident were travelling in one of the cars that were a part of the pile-up. A firemen team was called from Veppur to recover the bodies from the car. An autopsy of the bodies will be conducted in a government hospital.

The police said, "The deceased could not be identified. But as per the RC book, the vehicle belonged to Chennai’s Nanganallur. Further investigation is underway.”

