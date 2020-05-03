Handwara: Five Injured After Unexploded Shell Goes Off While Cleaning Drainage

As many as five people were reported injured in the blast in Ahgam village of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. All the injured have been admitted to the nearby district hospital. Superintendent of Handwara district hospital, Doctor Ejaz has said that two out of five people are children and the condition of three injured is stable.

Jammu & Kashmir: Five people injured after an unexploded shell went off when they were cleaning a drainage in Ahgam village of Handwara. "Handwara District Hospital Superintendent Dr Aijaz says, "Out of the five people, two are children. Condition of three patients is stable". pic.twitter.com/vzYgRQCj6G — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Counter-terror operation

Meanwhile, in a counter-terror operation, a team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and extricated the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom. Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter, reported news agency ANI quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Defence Minister pays tribute

Paying his tribute to the martyrs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice."

Prime Minister Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes and expressed condolences to families of five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday. In counter-terror operation, an Army Colonel and a Major were among five martyred, the Indian Army said

