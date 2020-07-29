WATCH: Five Rafale Jets Touch Down At Indian Air Force's Ambala Air Base

In a mega boost to Indian Airforce's firepower, the five Rafale jets have landed at Indian Airforce's Ambala airbase on Wednesday. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and arrived here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The jets entered the Indian air space and were escorted by 2 SU30 MKIs, a few hours ago.

Defence Minister welcomes Rafales

Welcoming India's powerful new entrants, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked the French Government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for ensuring the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons, amid the pandemic. He also dismissed Oppositions aspersions cast on the Rafale deal saying, "The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled".

India's Rafale airpower

The first fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft arrived in India nearly four years after the two countries inked an inter-governmental agreement to supply 36 of the multi-role jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a Rs 59,000-crore deal. All 36 jets are expected to arrive in India by September 2022, for which the IAF has been reportedly undertaking preparations, including readying the required infrastructure and training of pilots. On October 8, 2019, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had received the first Rafale during his visit to the Dassault Aviation facility in Mérignac and performed a Shastra puja marking the aircraft with the auspicious symbol - 'Aum' with vermillion.

What sets the Rafale jet apart?

The Rafale is fitted with 14 hardpoints and 13 India-specific enhancements. Its total external load capacity is more than 9 tonnes. Hence, it can lift the equivalent of its own empty weight in payloads. Its loitering capacity is 1.5 times that of the Sukhoi. The range is 780 to 1055 km as against 400-550 km of a Sukhoi jet. Similarly, the Rafale jet can engage in 5 sorties per 24 hours against 3 by the Sukhoi. Moreover, The Rafale is powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, which helps it attain a range of more than 3,700 km. Having a top speed of 2223 km, it is equipped with laser-guided bombs weighing 900 kg. 2500 rounds per minute can be fired from its internal cannon. Rafale considered as a 4.5 generation aircraft will now lead the IAF's fighter jets.Also, Rafale maintenance time per flight hour is 2.25 hours against 6-8 hrs for other fighters.