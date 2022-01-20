Five-time increase in active COVID cases in ten days in HP

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) A steep five-time hike has been registered in active cases in Himachal Pradesh in the last ten days, a senior health official said on Thursday.

There has been a consistent rise in the number of active cases since January 8, he added.

The trend shows that the number of active cases has increased from 2,793 on January 8 to 14,918 as on January 19, he added.

Out of a total of 19,24,051 active cases in the country, 14,918 cases were from Himachal Pradesh as of January 19, he added.

The numbers of admissions of COVID-positive patients have also increased, he said, adding the bed occupancy has also increased by nearly five times in ten days.

Total 51 beds were occupied by COVID positive patients on January 8, he said, adding of them, 31 patients required oxygen and three needed ventilators.

Furthermore, he said, as on January 19, out of total 14,918 active cases, 249 COVID patients required admission in COVID-dedicated institutions.

He said of the 249 admitted patients, 132 patients needed oxygen and two patients have been on ventilators. The rest 115 patients are maintaining good oxygen levels on room air.

The government spokesperson said most of the patients are stable and maintaining well on or off oxygen.

Of the total admission of COVID positive patients, 0.9 per cent of patients required ICU or ventilators, he added.

He appealed to the public not to panic and follow all COVID protocols of wearing masks, maintaining social distance, frequently washing hands and using sanitisers irrespective of the vaccination status. PTI DJI RAX RAX

