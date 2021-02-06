Five Times Sachin Tendulkar Highlighted India's Indomitable Spirit & Backed Its Citizens

The former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, is arguably the greatest batsman to have graced the cricket pitch. The Master Blaster is not only known for his impeccable batting technique and creating a plethora of records, but also for his continuous support, dedication for his own country. However, after Sachin Tendulkar tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir, the batting maestro has been subjected to extensive criticism by several factions for calling out the propaganda by 'external forces'.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

When the foreign personalities tried to meddle with India's internal affairs by commenting on the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, the former Indian cricketer took to Twitter and said that the country's sovereignty cannot be compromised. While stating that the external forces can be spectators but not participants, Sachin Tendulkar said, "Indians know India and decide for India." He also urged the people of the country to remain united as a nation along with hashtags- #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

5 times Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in support of India

Ahead of the largest nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19 virus in India, the Master Blaster took to the microblogging platform, Twitter and extended his best wishes to the country. While thanking India's frontline Covid warriors, the cricketer extended his best wishes for a successful inoculation drive across the country and also urged people to take precautions and continue wearing masks.

Our martyrs will continue to live through the lives that they have inspired with the heroic acts to protect our motherland. A nation mourns its brave jawans and stands by their selfless parents and families.

Deepest condolences and may you all rest in peace. 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2020

After an officer and 2 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed along the India-China border in a violent face-off with the Chinese military in June 2020, Tendulkar condoled the loss of lives and said, "Our martyrs will continue to live through the lives that they have inspired with the heroic acts to protect our motherland." Taking to Twitter, the God of cricket had said that India mourns its brave jawans and stands by their selfless parents and families.

Earlier in June 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India, Sachin Tendulkar had conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Coronavirus warriors of the country and had also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat mission.

After Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in May 2020 had assured the nation that under Ayushman Bharat COVID-19 testing and treatment of 50 crores underprivileged children will bw taken care of, Sachin Tendulkar had taken to Twitter and hailed the Centre for this scheme. He also lauded the country's efforts in the battle against Covid by saying that "the Government of India is taking many steps to fight this epidemic and is ready to help the citizens."

Sachin receives hate for supporting India

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's poster was smeared with black oil by members of Kerala's Youth Congress after he tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. The batting maestro has been subject to extensive criticism by several factions for calling out the propaganda by 'external forces'. Following Tendulkar, several members of the cricket fraternity had tweeted against the wading in of foreign personalities including pop-sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg.

However now Tendulkar's staunch fan base has come to his rescue as they backed him and reminded the critics of the legendary cricketer's accolades, patriotism and service to the country. Tendulkar loyalists started trending #IStandWithSachin to support the former batsman and urged people to go beyond hate messages. Here's a look at a few reactions -

Person who carried billion expectations on his shoulders for 24 years !

The one who has given us happiness during difficult times I Support him will forever support him @sachin_rt #IStandWithSachin pic.twitter.com/AfYlFcubV8 — Sneha🇮🇳 (@Shinde25sneha) February 5, 2021

Yesterday | Today | Tomorrow | Forever

"Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar" #IStandWithSachin pic.twitter.com/ApKohCb8Et — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 5, 2021

Rise above hate! Let's all stand together in support of the #Master @sachin_rt #IStandWithSachin use this tag and show your love and support for the God of Cricket. pic.twitter.com/dJoK2DVrn0 — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) February 5, 2021

