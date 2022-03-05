Five with links with jehadi group affiliated to Al Qaeda arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested, including a Bangladeshi national, for alleged links writh a jehadi group based in the neighbouring country which is believed affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent (AQIS) from Assam's Barpeta district, Director General of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Saturday.

Based on an intelligence report shared by the Special Branch of the state police, the Barpeta police apprehended the five persons from areas under the Howlyand Kalgachia police stations, Mahanta said.

According to the police, the Bangladeshi national, identified as Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, had indoctrinated four others in a bid to develop Barpeta as a base for jehadi work for AQIS.

Documents and electronic devices were recovered from their possession, the DGP added. PTI DG JRC JRC

