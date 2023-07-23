Five-year-old Drowns In Waterlogged Street In Delhi's Prem Nagar

A five-year-old child died after drowning in the waterlogged streets at Prem Nagar in Delhi's Rohini area on Saturday, July 22. The child, a boy, had delved into the water playing near the gate of the house when he drowned. Heavy rainfall in Delhi has led to inundation of several areas in the national capital. The lack of adequate an drainage system and mismanagement by municipal authorities and local administration has come into the spotlight owing to the inundation.

The five-year-old was playing near his home when he accidentally dropped a coin into stagnant water, sources said. He then went to look for the coin without realising its depth and that proved fatal. The incident has left the community in shock and has raised questions about the way the area's infrastructure is maintained.

The incident has triggered anger and frustration with many questioning the authorities' apathy in resolving the long-standing issue of water logging. They say timely action and proper drainage systems would have prevented such an incident. Prem Nagar, a locality in Rohini, has been grappling with the problem of waterlogging for some time now.

The issue exacerbated during the monsoon, as torrential rains led to the inundation of several homes, making life miserable for the inhabitants. The lack of adequate drainage systems and mismanagement by municipal authorities and local administration have compounded the problem, rendering the area vulnerable to such tragedies.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Rohini's northern range expressed his condolences and acknowledged the unfortunate incident. Residents are now demanding swift action from the authorities to prevent such accidents in the future.